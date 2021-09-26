CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco sports lineup: What’s trending

Bay Area News Alert
 5 days ago

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) San Francisco-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Francisco sports. For more stories from the San Francisco area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

San Francisco / giants365.com

Minor League round up, Sept. 22

Just two games for the San Francisco Giants affiliates on Wednesday, as High-A Eugene and Low-A San Jose took a step towards their goals of winning a championship. Let's dive into it. All listed positions are the positions played in that game. Read more

San Francisco / funcheap.com

Kids Get in Free @ Stanford Football vs. UCLA

Bay Area families are invited to enjoy free youth tickets when the Cardinal hosts UCLA in its 2021 home opener on Saturday, September 25. Up to (4) free youth tickets can be claimed with the purchase of a paid adult ticket. Single game tickets start at just $29!. Join us... Read more

San Francisco / chatsports.com

Dons Show Fight at Battle in the Bay Classic

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. -- As the best and the brightest of the college tennis world arrived in the Bay Area for the 2021 Battle in the Bay Classic hosted by the University of San Francisco. Following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, some of the best programs around the west stocked with talent from around the world made their way to California Tennis Club for the action. Read more

San Francisco / pepperdinewaves.com

#23 Women's Volleyball Sweeps Past USF to Open League Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The #23 Pepperdine women's volleyball team began West Coast Conference play at San Francisco on Thursday night, and the Waves made quick work of the Dons after defeating them 25-13, 25-20 and 25-13. With the win, Pepperdine advanced the season's record to 9-1 overall and 1-0 in league action. Read more

