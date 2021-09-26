CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Fire breaks out on top of Nueces County Courthouse

By Eddie Cruz
KZTV 10
 5 days ago
Corpus Christi firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on top of the third floor roof of the Nueces County Courthouse.

The fire broke out just before 8 p.m. Friday.

According to firefighters at the scene, construction crews left a source of heat or a spotlight on, which caused the fire.

It took ten minutes for crews to put out the flames.

Janitorial crews working inside the courthouse evacuated immediately as firefighters put out the blaze.

Luckily, investigators said the fire did not breach into the courthouse and no one was hurt.

