Congress & Courts

Judge Rules Attorney Donziger Guilty of Six Contempt Charges; Faces Jail Time; and Samuel Moyns Unprincipled Attack on Human Rights Giant Michael Ratner is Shameful

 5 days ago

Judge Rules Attorney Donziger Guilty of Six Contempt Charges; Faces Jail Time. Steven Donziger, who listeners will recall has been embroiled in a decades long fight against Chevron over their pollution in the Amazon rainforest the size of Rhode Island, was found guilty this July of criminal contempt by US district judge Loretta Preska. She ruled that Steven was guilty of six contempt charges for refusing to turn over evidence in a complex legal case that has pitted the lawyer directly against Chevron.

