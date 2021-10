NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An NYPD officer has been arrested for allegedly scratching his girlfriend and damaging her necklace during a dispute, the department said. Jermack Romero, 39, was charged with assault and criminal mischief after he was arrested in the Bronx’s 50th Precinct, which includes Riverdale and Kingsbridge, just after 12 a.m. on Friday, police said.

