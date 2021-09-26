CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Instant analysis: Bills hammer Washington, 43-21

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IrbF2_0c8l0iXM00

It was almost a guarantee the Washington Football Team was losing on Sunday. However, Washington didn’t just lose; it was ran out of the stadium in a 43-21 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. And, it could’ve been much worse.

Buffalo opened the game with a third-and-10 on its first dive, then committed a false-start penalty to make it third-and-15. How did Washington respond? With Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen completing a 23-yard pass. Then, just four plays later, the Bills scored their first touchdown of the day.

Two Washington turnovers later, and suddenly the Bills were up 21-0.

However, Washington’s offense wasn’t about to go down without a fight. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke dropped off a screen pass to running back Antonio Gibson, who took it 73 yards for the score, cutting the lead to 21-7.

Then, kicker Dustin Hopkins kicks the ball high on the kickoff, where it bounces back into Hopkins’s waiting arms. Washington took advantage, as Heinicke would score a few plays later to make it 21-14.

Unfortunately, the defense couldn’t make a play, and Buffalo hit two field goals before halftime.

Washington’s first drive of the second half went nowhere, and the Bills’ first drive of the half went 17 plays for 93 yards and ended with a Buffalo touchdown. The drive went over eight minutes.

Heinicke finished the day by completing 14 of 24 passes for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for a touchdown.

Now 1-2, Washington is back on the road next week against the Falcons, who defeated the Giants in Week 3.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Bills 43, WFT 21: Top 10 Observations

First came the mistakes. Then arrived the mauling. The Washington Football Team was thoroughly outplayed in Buffalo Sunday, digging an early 21-0 hole behind two turnovers and then looking defenseless against Bills' quarterback Josh Allen. 10. REVOLTING ROUT - It's never a good sign when the opposing quarterback has three...
NFL
Yardbarker

Mistake-Filled Washington Blown Out in Buffalo, 43-21

Entering its Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, the biggest question surrounding the Washington Football Team wasn't the play of quarterback Taylor Heinicke but rather the performance of its defense. Or lack thereof. By the end, Washington would fall to 1-2 with a 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills....
NFL
USA Today

WATCH: Highlights from Bills' 43-21 win vs. Washington Football Team

The Buffalo Bills routed another team in Week 3. This time the victim was the Washington Football Team as the Bills handed them a 43-21 loss. In the outing, a lot went right. Buffalo’s defense took the ball away numerous times, all while quarterback Josh Allen looked to regain his MVP form.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
USA Today

Studs and Duds from Washington's 43-21 loss vs. Bills

The Washington Football Team dropped their second game of the 2021 season on Sunday, falling 43-21 to the Buffalo Bills. There is plenty of blame to go around for Washington. The offense turned the ball over; the defense couldn’t stop the Bills or sack Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, and third-down issues on both sides of the ball were an issue.
NFL
wbfo.org

Allen shakes off rust in Bills' 43-21 rout of Washington

Josh Allen quieted his early season critics and own self-doubts by throwing four touchdown passes and scoring another rushing in the Buffalo Bills' 43-21 rout of the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Allen, who had been unhappy with his inconsistencies and 56% completion percentage through two games, finished 32 of...
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Josh Allen, Bills secondary earn perfect marks in 43-21 rout over Washington

After back-to-back blowout wins, the panic button can be put away. The Buffalo Bills are now 2-1 after outscoring the Miami Dolphins and Washington Football Team 78-21 over the past two weeks. Their latest win, a 43-21 victory against Washington, looked closer than it really was at one point due to one perfect playcall and a special teams mistake, but the Bills were by far the better team for the second straight week.
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 3 Game Recap: Buffalo Bills 43, Washington Football Team 21

The Buffalo Bills are starting to show flashes of last year’s success. Josh Allen and the Bills offense accumulated 481 yards of offense and an average of 6.2 yards per play, leading to a dominant 43-21 victory over the Washington Football Team in Week 3. In the end, Washington’s three...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Citizen Online

Bills 43, WFT 21: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Plays of the game: The Buffalo Bills scored two touchdowns off Washington turnovers in the first half to surge to a 21-0 lead. WFT tight end Logan Thomas caught a pass late in the first quarter, fought through tacklers and fumbled when Tre’Davious White punched the ball out near midfield. Matt Milano hopped on the loose ball. Zack Moss scored on a seven-yard catch, capping an eight-play, 52-yard drive to give the Bills a 14-0 lead.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Giants
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
Popculture

Major Update on Chiefs Coach Andy Reid's Health After Hospitalization

There is good news concerning the health of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Reid returned to work on Tuesday after being released from the hospital on Monday. Reid was admitted to the University of Kansas Health System on Sunday following the loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy