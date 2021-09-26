Instant analysis: Bills hammer Washington, 43-21

It was almost a guarantee the Washington Football Team was losing on Sunday. However, Washington didn’t just lose; it was ran out of the stadium in a 43-21 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. And, it could’ve been much worse.

Buffalo opened the game with a third-and-10 on its first dive, then committed a false-start penalty to make it third-and-15. How did Washington respond? With Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen completing a 23-yard pass. Then, just four plays later, the Bills scored their first touchdown of the day.

Two Washington turnovers later, and suddenly the Bills were up 21-0.

However, Washington’s offense wasn’t about to go down without a fight. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke dropped off a screen pass to running back Antonio Gibson, who took it 73 yards for the score, cutting the lead to 21-7.

Then, kicker Dustin Hopkins kicks the ball high on the kickoff, where it bounces back into Hopkins’s waiting arms. Washington took advantage, as Heinicke would score a few plays later to make it 21-14.

Unfortunately, the defense couldn’t make a play, and Buffalo hit two field goals before halftime.

Washington’s first drive of the second half went nowhere, and the Bills’ first drive of the half went 17 plays for 93 yards and ended with a Buffalo touchdown. The drive went over eight minutes.

Heinicke finished the day by completing 14 of 24 passes for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for a touchdown.

Now 1-2, Washington is back on the road next week against the Falcons, who defeated the Giants in Week 3.