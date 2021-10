SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has put the first point of today’s singles matches on the board for the European team at the Ryder Cup. Still on the course, though, the U.S. leads in seven of the remaining 11 matches, with three tied. U.S. players are putting on a show for the massive home crowd at Whistling Straits. Up 11-5 entering the day, they are on the verge of routing the Europeans to regain the cup.