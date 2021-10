An Effingham woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Effingham County Thursday. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported Mary D. Conkling, 74, was driving a black 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche south on 1000th Road, just north of 800th Avenue, when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway to the right and overturn. The accident occurred at 8:30 p.m.