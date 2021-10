The Ravens are a unanimous pick this week against the Detroit Lions. "The Ravens have adapted to all of their injuries and are coming off a spirited 36-35 win over the Chiefs. Don't expect any letdown against the Lions. The Ravens know they have to stack some wins in the coming weeks. Baltimore is battle-tested after playing two tough games to start the season. The Lions played well in the second half against the 49ers but fell apart against the Packers. Look for the Ravens to wear them down."

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO