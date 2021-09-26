Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-01 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eddy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL EDDY COUNTY At 358 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Artesia, moving east at 15 mph. Hail up to half an inch in diameter was reported covering the ground a few miles north of Artesia. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Artesia, Atoka and Artesia Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

EDDY COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO