Coconino County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Navajo by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-26 13:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-26 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino; Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR JACKS CANYON SOUTH OF WINSLOW IN COCONINO AND NAVAJO COUNTIES The heaviest rain has ended. Light to occasionally moderate rain will continue over the next few hours. River gauge data shows decreasing water levels in Jacks Canyon. Elevated flows will persist over the next hour or two this afternoon as a result, but the primary flood threat has ended. Continue to heed any road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

myrgv.com

Forecasters: Flood warnings issued for the Valley

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a flood advisory for parts of eastern Cameron County until 1:15 p.m. and a flood watch for the entire Rio Grande Valley. The advisory includes South Padre Island, Port Of Brownsville, Arroyo City, Brownsville,. Holly Beach, Laguna Vista, Laguna Heights and Port...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Downtown Brownsville, Southmost, Cameron Park, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Brownsville Fire Department Station Six, Hanna High School, B I S D Administration Building, J.t. Canales Elementary School, Martin Elementary School, Faulk Middle School, Dean Porter Park, Gladys Porter Zoo, Linear Park, Gonzalez Elementary School, Cameron County Courthouse, Perkins Middle School, Northside Transfer Station, Longoria Elementary School and Stell Middle School. Public reported water entering homes on Robindale road and Jamie Zapata. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 509 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Harlingen, San Benito, Rio Hondo, Landrum Park, San Benito Fire Department Station One, San Benito City Hall, San Benito Library, Miller Jordan Middle School, Downs Elementary School, San Benito High School, San Benito Police Department, San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy, South Texas Academy Of Medical Technology, Harlingen Medical Center, Fred Booth Elementary School, Kenedy Park, Frank Roberts Elementary School, El Camino Angosto, Stokey Park and Judge Oscar De La Fuente Elementary School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Southeastern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 548 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pharr, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, South McAllen, South Alamo, North Alamo Elementary School, A.p. Solis Middle School, Donna Public Library, Donna Police Department, Donna City Hall, North Alamo, Austin Middle School, Scissors, Donna High School, San Juan City Hall, Carman Elementary School, San Juan Public Library and Mayfield Park.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 542 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Los Fresnos, Rio Hondo, Laureles, Brownsville, Palmer Laasko Elementary, Los Fresnos High School, Library Memorial Middle School, Lopez - Riggins Elementary School, Los Fresnos City Offices, Resaca Middle School, Los Cuates, Indian Lake, Bayview, Boys And Girls Club Of Los Fresnos, Whipple Memorial Library and Los Cuates Middle School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Curry, Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 16:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-01 16:32:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Curry; Roosevelt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ROOSEVELT AND SOUTHWESTERN CURRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry, Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 16:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-01 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Curry; Roosevelt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROOSEVELT AND SOUTHWESTERN CURRY COUNTIES At 417 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Melrose, or 25 miles northwest of Portales, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Melrose. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 350 and 366. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cameron Park, Brownsville, Gallegos Elementary School, Vela Middle School, Palo Alto National Historical Park, Del Mar Heights and Loma Alta Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 608 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Cameron County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-01 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eddy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL EDDY COUNTY At 358 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Artesia, moving east at 15 mph. Hail up to half an inch in diameter was reported covering the ground a few miles north of Artesia. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Artesia, Atoka and Artesia Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Corozal, Morovis, Naranjito, Toa Alta by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 18:20:00 Expires: 2021-10-01 21:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ciales; Corozal; Morovis; Naranjito; Toa Alta THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR CIALES, COROZAL, MOROVIS, NARANJITO AND TOA ALTA Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-01 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eddy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL EDDY COUNTY At 414 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Artesia, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Eddy County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 16:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CAMERON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Deaf Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deaf Smith THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DEAF SMITH COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry, De Baca, Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 16:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-01 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Curry; De Baca; Roosevelt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROOSEVELT...EAST CENTRAL DE BACA AND SOUTHWESTERN CURRY COUNTIES At 401 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Tolar, or 22 miles east of Fort Sumner, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Melrose, Floyd, Tolar and Taiban. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 340 and 366. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAMERON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cameron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAMERON COUNTY At 516 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rivera High School, or over Port Of Brownsville, moving southeast at 10 to 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cameron Park, Southmost, Port Of Brownsville, Downtown Brownsville, Brownsville, B I S D Administration Building, Longoria Elementary School, Hanna High School, Brownsville Public Library Southmost Branch and Brownsville Golf Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Camuy, Hatillo, Isabela, Quebradillas, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 18:20:00 Expires: 2021-10-01 21:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Camuy; Hatillo; Isabela; Quebradillas; San Sebastian The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Camuy in Puerto Rico Hatillo in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Quebradillas in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 800 PM AST. * At 604 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving across the area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
ENVIRONMENT

