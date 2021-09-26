Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Downtown Brownsville, Southmost, Cameron Park, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Brownsville Fire Department Station Six, Hanna High School, B I S D Administration Building, J.t. Canales Elementary School, Martin Elementary School, Faulk Middle School, Dean Porter Park, Gladys Porter Zoo, Linear Park, Gonzalez Elementary School, Cameron County Courthouse, Perkins Middle School, Northside Transfer Station, Longoria Elementary School and Stell Middle School. Public reported water entering homes on Robindale road and Jamie Zapata. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
