The Poverty Rate The Year You Were Born

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ftWz_0c8kzuof00 The nation’s poverty rose from 2019 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's " Income, Poverty and Health Insurance Coverage in the United States: 2020 ." It was the first increase in five years, with the poverty rate rising from 10.5% to 11.4%. The report also indicates that 37.2 million people were living in poverty in 2020, nearly 3.3 million more than in 2019.

It surprised some that the poverty rate did not rise higher last year. But government programs to combat the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic helped. According to The New York Times , “The fact that poverty did not rise more during an enormous economic disruption reflects the equally enormous government response.”

The poverty rate has been below 13% most years since 1997. The exception is the period of The Great Recession. The figure moved to 15.1% in 2010, and then 15.1% in 2011 and 2012. Looking further back, poverty was even higher than that in the early 1960s, at around 20%. Looking at the more current situation nationwide, here is the metro with the highest poverty rate in every state .

Poverty has a wide range of effects on America’s poor. People living in poverty are less likely to be healthy than the rest of the population. They are less likely to be well educated. They are less likely to have access to healthy food. To be poor usually also means to stay poor, according to several studies and research from the OECD. While the ability of people to climb out of poverty is not exactly a myth, it is rare. For people living in extreme poverty it's even harder. Here is the city hit hardest by extreme poverty in every state .

To find the poverty rate the year you were born, 24/7 Wall St. looked at the percentage of Americans who lived below the poverty line from 1959 until 2020. The official poverty thresholds do not vary geographically, but they are updated for inflation using the consumer price index. The official poverty definition uses money income before taxes and does not include capital gains or noncash benefits, such as public housing, Medicaid, and food stamps.

Click here to see the poverty rate the year you were born

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHYUv_0c8kzuof00

2020
> US population: 325,713,000
> Population below poverty line: 37,247,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 11.4%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $13,171

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTidt_0c8kzuof00

2019
> US population: 324,754,000
> Population below poverty line: 33,984,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 10.5%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $13,011

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAb51_0c8kzuof00 PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 31: Serena Williams of The United States celebrates during the ladies singles second round match against Ashleigh Barty of Ausralia during day five of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

2018
> US population: 323,847,000
> Population below poverty line: 38,146,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 11.8%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $12,784

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ycb4_0c8kzuof00

2017
> US population: 322,549,000
> Population below poverty line: 39,698,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 12.3%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $12,488

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384Ri2_0c8kzuof00

2016
> US population: 319,911,000
> Population below poverty line: 40,616,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 12.7%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $12,228

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IP7UD_0c8kzuof00

2015
> US population: 318,454,000
> Population below poverty line: 43,123,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 13.5%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $12,082

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acWJI_0c8kzuof00

2014
> US population: 315,804,000
> Population below poverty line: 46,657,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 14.8%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $12,071

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nImN_0c8kzuof00

2013
> US population: 313,096,000
> Population below poverty line: 46,269,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 14.8%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $11,880

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veGGB_0c8kzuof00

2012
> US population: 310,648,000
> Population below poverty line: 46,496,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 15.0%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $11,720

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJg5p_0c8kzuof00

2011
> US population: 308,456,000
> Population below poverty line: 46,247,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 15.0%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $11,484

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xx9R5_0c8kzuof00

2010
> US population: 306,130,000
> Population below poverty line: 46,343,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 15.1%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $11,137

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0urXNq_0c8kzuof00

2009
> US population: 303,820,000
> Population below poverty line: 43,569,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 14.3%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $10,956

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGb26_0c8kzuof00

2008
> US population: 301,041,000
> Population below poverty line: 39,829,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 13.2%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $10,991

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIzhU_0c8kzuof00

2007
> US population: 298,699,000
> Population below poverty line: 37,276,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 12.5%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $10,590

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBMZe_0c8kzuof00

2006
> US population: 296,450,000
> Population below poverty line: 36,460,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 12.3%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $10,294

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNtLb_0c8kzuof00

2005
> US population: 293,135,000
> Population below poverty line: 36,950,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 12.6%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $9,973

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UuCei_0c8kzuof00

2004
> US population: 290,617,000
> Population below poverty line: 37,040,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 12.7%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $9,646

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A9yd0_0c8kzuof00

2003
> US population: 287,699,000
> Population below poverty line: 35,861,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 12.5%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $9,393

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PordB_0c8kzuof00

2002
> US population: 285,317,000
> Population below poverty line: 34,570,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 12.1%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $9,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yszEY_0c8kzuof00

2001
> US population: 281,475,000
> Population below poverty line: 32,907,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 11.7%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $9,039

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034Aqz_0c8kzuof00

2000
> US population: 278,944,000
> Population below poverty line: 31,581,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 11.3%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $8,791

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALiyL_0c8kzuof00

1999
> US population: 276,208,000
> Population below poverty line: 32,791,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 11.9%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $8,499

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13OLtB_0c8kzuof00

1998
> US population: 271,059,000
> Population below poverty line: 34,476,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 12.7%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $8,316

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdrQE_0c8kzuof00

1997
> US population: 268,480,000
> Population below poverty line: 35,574,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 13.3%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $8,183

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNwQn_0c8kzuof00

1996
> US population: 266,218,000
> Population below poverty line: 36,529,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 13.7%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $7,995

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZcNm_0c8kzuof00

1995
> US population: 263,733,000
> Population below poverty line: 36,425,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 13.8%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $7,763

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rFav0_0c8kzuof00

1994
> US population: 261,616,000
> Population below poverty line: 38,059,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 14.5%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $7,547

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgNwP_0c8kzuof00

1993
> US population: 259,278,000
> Population below poverty line: 39,265,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 15.1%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $7,363

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djuwG_0c8kzuof00

1992
> US population: 256,549,000
> Population below poverty line: 38,014,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 14.8%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $7,143

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aA62L_0c8kzuof00

1991
> US population: 251,192,000
> Population below poverty line: 35,708,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 14.2%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $6,932

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jc6p8_0c8kzuof00

1990
> US population: 248,644,000
> Population below poverty line: 33,585,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 13.5%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $6,652

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tmfh5_0c8kzuof00

1989
> US population: 245,992,000
> Population below poverty line: 31,528,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 12.8%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $6,310

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZppAV_0c8kzuof00

1988
> US population: 243,530,000
> Population below poverty line: 31,745,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 13.0%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $6,022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHk4U_0c8kzuof00

1987
> US population: 240,982,000
> Population below poverty line: 32,221,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 13.4%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $5,778

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3laiud_0c8kzuof00

1986
> US population: 238,554,000
> Population below poverty line: 32,370,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 13.6%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $5,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WG53C_0c8kzuof00

1985
> US population: 236,594,000
> Population below poverty line: 33,064,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 14.0%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $5,469

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42HT8h_0c8kzuof00

1984
> US population: 233,816,000
> Population below poverty line: 33,700,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 14.4%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $5,278

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pieif_0c8kzuof00

1983
> US population: 231,700,000
> Population below poverty line: 35,303,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 15.2%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $5,061

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohXgc_0c8kzuof00

1982
> US population: 229,412,000
> Population below poverty line: 34,398,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 15.0%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $4,901

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dB0kN_0c8kzuof00

1981
> US population: 227,157,000
> Population below poverty line: 31,822,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 14.0%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $4,620

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhZcy_0c8kzuof00

1980
> US population: 225,027,000
> Population below poverty line: 29,272,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 13.0%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $4,190

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INUA2_0c8kzuof00

1979
> US population: 222,903,000
> Population below poverty line: 26,072,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 11.7%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $3,689

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABbhh_0c8kzuof00

1978
> US population: 215,656,000
> Population below poverty line: 24,497,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 11.4%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $3,311

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vavzj_0c8kzuof00

1977
> US population: 213,867,000
> Population below poverty line: 24,720,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 11.6%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $3,075

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqSqJ_0c8kzuof00

1976
> US population: 212,303,000
> Population below poverty line: 24,975,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 11.8%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $2,884

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CoCsp_0c8kzuof00

1975
> US population: 210,864,000
> Population below poverty line: 25,877,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 12.3%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $2,724

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5GmH_0c8kzuof00

1974
> US population: 209,362,000
> Population below poverty line: 23,370,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 11.2%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $2,495

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtYYw_0c8kzuof00

1973
> US population: 207,621,000
> Population below poverty line: 22,973,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 11.1%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $2,247

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYOGJ_0c8kzuof00

1972
> US population: 206,004,000
> Population below poverty line: 24,460,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 11.9%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $2,109

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWrUQ_0c8kzuof00

1971
> US population: 204,554,000
> Population below poverty line: 25,559,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 12.5%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $2,040

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22l8Ul_0c8kzuof00

1970
> US population: 202,183,000
> Population below poverty line: 25,420,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 12.6%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $1,954

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCckZ_0c8kzuof00

1969
> US population: 199,517,000
> Population below poverty line: 24,147,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 12.1%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $1,840

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mTms_0c8kzuof00

1968
> US population: 197,628,000
> Population below poverty line: 25,389,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 12.8%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $1,748

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ooUCL_0c8kzuof00

1967
> US population: 195,672,000
> Population below poverty line: 27,769,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 14.2%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $1,675

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBwMZ_0c8kzuof00

1966
> US population: 193,388,000
> Population below poverty line: 28,510,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 14.7%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $1,628

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gufua_0c8kzuof00

1965
> US population: 191,413,000
> Population below poverty line: 33,185,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 17.3%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $1,582

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09j6v8_0c8kzuof00

1964
> US population: 189,710,000
> Population below poverty line: 36,055,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 19.0%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $1,558

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npvew_0c8kzuof00

1963
> US population: 187,258,000
> Population below poverty line: 36,436,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 19.5%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $1,539

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcyvI_0c8kzuof00

1962
> US population: 184,276,000
> Population below poverty line: 38,625,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 21.0%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $1,519

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JAUs5_0c8kzuof00

1961
> US population: 181,277,000
> Population below poverty line: 39,628,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 21.9%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $1,506

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uIrBJ_0c8kzuof00

1960
> US population: 179,503,000
> Population below poverty line: 39,851,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 22.2%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $1,490

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e1IzB_0c8kzuof00

1959
> US population: 176,557,000
> Population below poverty line: 39,490,000
> Percent of all people in poverty: 22.4%
> Poverty threshold for unrelated individuals: $1,467

