Justin Tucker kicked a last-second, 66-yard field goal against the Lions on Sunday to give the Ravens a 19-17 victory and improve Baltimore's record to 2-1. It was an incredible play by Tucker, whose 66-yarder not only was an NFL record, but also kept him a perfect 16 of 16 in field goals attempted in the final minute of regulation. Unfortunately for him, the play may be overshadowed by the fact officials missed a clear delay of game penalty prior to his attempt.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO