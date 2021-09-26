CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laredo, TX

Laredo looking for solutions to Rec League field problems

By Christian Alejandro Ocampo
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsage of city owned fields and facilities for local sports leagues was a hot topic of discussion this week between city leaders. Parks & Recreation Director JJ Gomez said at city council that one of the biggest avenues of his department is the running of leagues. He said after some discussion with Councilmember Vanessa Perez that three leagues are currently using eight baseball fields throughout the city. Two years ago, three leagues used up only three fields, which makes it evident the leagues are growing.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Laredo, TX
Sports
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Fields#Baseball#Three Leagues#Rec League#Parks Recreation#City Council#The Boys Girls Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy