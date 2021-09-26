Laredo looking for solutions to Rec League field problems

Usage of city owned fields and facilities for local sports leagues was a hot topic of discussion this week between city leaders. Parks & Recreation Director JJ Gomez said at city council that one of the biggest avenues of his department is the running of leagues. He said after some discussion with Councilmember Vanessa Perez that three leagues are currently using eight baseball fields throughout the city. Two years ago, three leagues used up only three fields, which makes it evident the leagues are growing.