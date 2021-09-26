CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuellar discusses Haitians' trip to Texas border

By Jorge A. Vela
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent surge of Haitian migrants converging on the Texas town of Del Rio captured the attention of many around the nation this week as the individuals made their way from the island of Haiti to the Texas-Mexico border despite the obvious challenges presented in making that happen. And this...

SurfsUp
5d ago

The Biden administration is the one causing all these problems. It's time that they also have criminal liabilities for all the crimes that commit as well as all the laws that this administration is willfully defying. It's bad enough that they insist we live among criminals they refuse to prosecute, but to keep adding millions of illegals to the lawlessness is already on a criminal level.

Reply(2)
17
Tamy Lee Obrien
5d ago

We don't even take care of our own yet we have theses people flocking the USA Border s we need a Wall

Reply(1)
16
Alice Davis
5d ago

yes and Biden has bused them to different states they were not sent back to their country like they said they were they lied

Reply
8
