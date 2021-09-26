CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

‘Did You Lose an EMU?’ Dutchess County Sherriff’s Office Wants to Talk

By CJ McIntyre
 5 days ago
Not something that is found in the Hudson Valley on a daily basis, but one has been found and the search for the owner is underway. If you spend time on any social media websites long enough you will most likely come across someone who is looking for a lost pet, its one of the good things those sites can be used for. Facebook is also a great place for anyone who may have found an animal to post about it, in hopes of finding its owner.

