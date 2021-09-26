CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Soccer Falls at Vanderbilt, 3-0

By Harrison Holland
 5 days ago
Alabama soccer falls to 6-6 overall and 1-2 in the SEC in its defeat at Vanderbilt Sunday afternoon. Falling 3-0 to the Commodores, Alabama again showed its flaws in leading nearly all statistical categories but failing to come away with a favorable result.

Crimson Tide players tallied twice as many shots as Vanderbilt, a 10-to-5 advantage, and also attempted more shots on target, five to the Commodores' four.

Yet Vanderbilt got the win, albeit convincingly, despite committing 13 fouls to the five of Alabama and conceding eight corners to the Crimson Tide.

"They out-competed us. They looked like a team that was desperate for a win," Alabama coach Wes Hart said. "We looked like a team that wanted, or hoped we would win."

The Commodores first scored past Alabama goalkeeper McKinley Crone in the 14th minute, to give its side a 1-0 lead, as midfielder Peyton Cutshall slotted home an early goal in what was an unforgiving omen for the Tide.

Commodore Amber Nguyen was credited with the assist, her first of two on the day.

At halftime, though, the score remained 1-0 with Vanderbilt maintaining a slim lead. But five minutes into the second half, and again seven minutes in, the Commodores added to it via a two-goal performance by midfielder Raegan Kelley to give her side a good bit of cushion.

"[Kelley] found good spots and gave us problems when we lost possession. She scored two great goals," Hart said. "Their left mid [Madison Elwell] was a handful, too. Her pace out wide hurt us a few times."

Meanwhile, Alabama had its chances, as said earlier, with an advantage in total shots and shots on goal. The opportunities weren't reflected on the scoreboard, though.

Junior midfielder Reyna Reyes registered three shots, two of which on target, but none escaped the grasp of Vanderbilt goalkeeper Kate Devine, who finished with five saves and a clean sheet.

Crimson Tide midfielders Kate Henderson and Macy Clem, and defender Gessica Skorka each challenged Devine, as well, but came away scoreless.

"We've got a chance to redeem ourselves in less than a week against a very good LSU team that will also be desperate for a win after two losses in a row," Hart said. "We need to come ready to fight and compete."

Next up, Alabama hosts No. 5 LSU Friday evening at 7 p.m. CT.

