Crookston, MN

Pirates fall sports scoreboard update Sept. 27

Crookston Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolleyball Sept. 20 - The Pirates lost to Fertile-Beltrami 2-3 with scores of 25-27, 9-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 8-15. Coach Kelsey Englestad told the Times that Libby Salentine led in assists with 14 and Anna Funk had eight, Mallorie Sundeen led with 12 kills and Ally Perreault had six, Breanna Kressin and Perreault both had two aces, plus Kressin led with 33 digs followed by Funk and Salentine with six and Bailey Cameron with five. "It was fun to see the girls playing to win," said Englestad.

