FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have struggled to stop the run this season. On Sunday, they’ll face one of the NFL’s best and most versatile rushers. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara ranked third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage last season, trailing only Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook. He led the league with 21 total touchdowns, making him just the second player since Randy Moss in 2007 to score more than 20 in a single season. Six of those came in one game.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO