NFL

Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker breaks NFL record with game-winning field goal

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSxxO_0c8kyWrY00

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been among the best at his position over the past decade . The former Texas star was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Team of the 2010’s and has earned four Pro Bowl appearances.

Unfortunately for the downtrodden Detroit Lions, they found out first-hand Sunday afternoon just how good Justin Tucker is.

After taking a 17-16 lead with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter, it looked like Detroit was going to pull off the home upset . The only thing standing in between Dan Campbell and his first win as the Lions’ head coach was Mr. Tucker and a 66-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds.

If Tucker were to hit on this attempt, it would represent the longest field goal in NFL history. There’s no way, right? It couldn’t happen. Not possible.

Well…

Off. The. Crossbar. And. Good. Sweet Moses, what an absolutely brilliant game-winning kick from Justin Tucker.

In the process, he broke a record previously held by Matt Prater, the latter of whom held the record with a 64-yard field goal he converted as a member of the Denver Broncos back in 2013.

Longest field goals NFL history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPw7d_0c8kyWrY00
Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • Justin Tucker: 66 yards (2021)
  • Matt Prater: 64 yards (2013)
  • Tom Dempsey: 63 yards (1970)
  • Jason Elam: 63 yards (1998)
  • Sebastian Janikowski: 63 yards (2011)
NFL Power Rankings: Packers back in the top 10 heading into Week 3

Sportsnaut

