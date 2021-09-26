CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Man shot, seriously wounded in northeast El Paso

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
 5 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- A man was shot and seriously wounded Sunday afternoon in northeast El Paso.

The shooting happened in the the 4600 block of Rutherford around 1 p.m.

First-responders said the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Crime scene tape was erected around the area where the gunfire occurred; police didn't immediately provide further details about what had unfolded and there was no word of any arrests.

Rawizms
4d ago

I just moved here from Las Cruces. Same 💩 but more concentrated there. In my general area here it's pretty safe. However, I grew up in Philadelphia. So, I don't see it as extremely violent here. The drivers here are terrible though.

MWMDTexas
4d ago

Car wrecks, some fatal, and shootings happening every day now in El Paso so infuriating!! 😡 WTH is happening to our once safe, friendly, town?

El Paso, TX
