CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach Police officer dies after battle with COVID-19

By Austen Erblat, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago

A West Palm Beach Police officer died Saturday from COVID-19, his department said on Sunday.

Officer Anthony Testa tested positive for the disease last month and was flown to Ohio to receive advanced care, in an effort to save his life. Testa had worked for the department since 2017 and served as a combat medic in the U.S. Army.

The department announced Testa’s death in a tweet early Sunday morning.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of Officer Anthony Testa,” the announcement read. “Officer Testa contracted COVID-19 and experienced complications related to the virus. Please keep the Testa family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Testa is survived by a wife and son, among other family, WPTV-NBC5 reported.

In Ohio, Testa he received a treatment called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, according to WPEC-CBS12. It’s a procedure that takes the workload off the heart and lungs by pumping blood out of the body so it can be oxygenated, and then pumps the blood back in the body.

“It’s a nightmare that I can’t wake up from,” his wife, Janine Testa, said at the time. “With the pandemic going on, there are no ECMO machines available in the state of Florida.”

His vaccination status was not known.

Robert Williams, also a West Palm Beach police officer, died Aug. 16 from COVID-19.

Williams was at least the fifth local law enforcement officer to die a COVID-19-related death last month. Others included Fort Lauderdale police officer Jennifer Sepot , Florida Highway Patrol-Miami trooper Lazaro Febles, Miami Beach police officer Edward Perez and Coral Springs police officer Patrick Madison.

“[Testa] was a combat medic,” Rick Morris, deputy chief of the West Palm Beach Police Department, told WPEC. “He saved quite a few lives in the community. The last time I had contact with Officer Testa, he was actually applying a tourniquet to a gunshot victim. He saved his life.”

Last year, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among police officers in Florida. It remains the leading killer of law enforcement officers nationwide.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.

Austen Erblat can be reached at aerblat@sunsentinel.com , 954-599-8709 or on Twitter @AustenErblat .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Palm Beach, FL
Coronavirus
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Health
West Palm Beach, FL
Health
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#State Of Florida#West Palm Beach Police#The U S Army#Wptv Nbc5#Ecmo#Florida Highway Patrol#Wpec
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy