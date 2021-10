DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight between two men in Dallas escalated when one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting.

It happened at 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the 8900 block of Freeport Drive. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. The suspect was arrested, transported to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with aggravated assault.