Giants lose Blake Martinez, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton in injury disaster

When things go bad, they go really bad. Just ask the New York Giants, who have the worst record in the NFL since the beginning of the 2017 season (18-48). On Thursday night in Washington, they left 11 points on the field in a one-point loss and topped that off by allowing the WFT a second chance at a game-winning field goal by committing a penalty on the miss that would have iced the game.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO