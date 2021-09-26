CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants lose Blake Martinez, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton in injury disaster

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

To add injury to insult, the Giants lose linebacker Blake Martinez, receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton during Sunday’s loss to the Falcons.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
247Sports

Blake Martinez injury: New York Giants linebacker reportedly suffers torn ACL

As if the New York Giants’ 0-3 start was not bad enough, the team has lost one of its most prominent players to a season-ending injury. Linebacker and defensive captain Blake Martinez tore his ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons and will miss the remainder of the season, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
NFL
USA Today

Giants defensive captain Blake Martinez suffers torn ACL, out for season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A brutal loss for the Giants got even worse less than a day later. Defensive leader Blake Martinez has torn his ACL, two individuals with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NorthJersey.com and USA TODAY Network on Monday morning. The individuals were granted anonymity because of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
FOX Sports

Giants leading tackler Blake Martinez out for year with ACL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants leading tackler Blake Martinez is going to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left leg. He was injured on the opening series of the Giants' 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and had to be helped off the field. Coach Joe Judge confirmed the injury happened without contact as the inside linebacker chased running back Cordarrelle Patterson on an short pass.
NFL
USA Today

See it: Daniel Jones, Darius Slayton were this close to giving Giants a road win

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was under pressure and taking a hit, but he still managed to launch the ball downfield to wide receiver Darius Slayton. The potential game-winner was right there. And then in an instant, it wasn’t. As the ball bounced off of Slayton’s hands and his...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sterling Shepard
Person
Blake Martinez
Newsday

Darius Slayton and Dexter Lawrence own their mistakes in Giants' Week 2 loss

There were two mea culpas Friday from the perpetrators of two of the more egregious miscues in the Giants’ Thursday night loss – well, one and a half – and a steadfast insistence against any wrongdoing from a third key decision in the collapse against Washington. The most remorseful was...
NFL
audacy.com

Giants have moved on from Golladay-Garrett outburst, says Sterling Shepard

During the fourth quarter of the New York Giants' gut-wrenching loss to the Washington Football Team last Thursday night, cameras caught wide receiver Kenny Golladay yelling at offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on the sideline. Golladay addressed the outburst with reporters on Monday, admitting that his emotions uncharacteristically got the best...
NFL
Daily Herald

Shepard and Slayton iffy, Giants Golladay needs to step up

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- When the New York Giants forked over $72 million to wide receiver Kenny Golladay early in free agency, the expectation was they were finally getting the playmaker they needed on the outside. When healthy, Golladay was Matthew Stafford's go-to guy on the Detroit Lions. The 28-year-old...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Falcons#Big Blue#Ryanchichester1 Follow
FanSided

NY Giants’ Blake Martinez knocked from game vs. Falcons

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — NY Giants defensive captain, and inside linebacker, Blake Martinez was knocked from Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons on the first drive of the game. Within minutes of Martinez coming off the field, the NY Giants officially ruled Martinez OUT due to a knee injury. Martinez...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Darius Slayton says dropped pass is one he '100 percent' expects to make

When things go bad, they go really bad. Just ask the New York Giants, who have the worst record in the NFL since the beginning of the 2017 season (18-48). On Thursday night in Washington, they left 11 points on the field in a one-point loss and topped that off by allowing the WFT a second chance at a game-winning field goal by committing a penalty on the miss that would have iced the game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants’ Darius Slayton roasted for dropping perfect TD pass from Daniel Jones late in the game

New York Giants WR Darius Slayton just made himself an instant meme after dropping a perfect pass from Daniel Jones late in their game against Washington Football Team. To make matters even worse, the Giants ended up losing an absolute thriller against the home squad after Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins converted a 43-yeard field goal in the final seconds of the game giving Washington a 30-29 win.
NFL
chatsports.com

Exclusive: Sterling Shepard on New York Giants’ motivation, Daniel Jones, more

The last time the New York Giants made the playoffs, wide receiver Sterling Shepard was a rookie catching passes from Eli Manning and running routes alongside Odell Beckham Jr. As the lone remaining member of that 2016 roster, Shepard is the only Giant who knows what it feels like to have a winning season in the Big Apple.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
giants.com

Notebook: Latest on Shepard & Slayton; next man up after Martinez

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The pain of the Giants' final play defeat to the Atlanta Falcons yesterday was compounded by the loss of three players, one on defense for the remainder of the season and two on offense for an undetermined time period. Middle linebacker Blake Martinez, the team's most...
NFL
numberfire.com

Giants rule out Darius Slayton (hamstring) for remainder of Week 3 contest

The New York Giants have ruled out wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) for the remainder of their Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Slayton was ruled out very quickly, which means he could be facing a multiple-week absence. Without Slayton in the lineup, 2021 NFL Draft first-round pick Kadarius Toney could potentially get more involved in the Giants' receiver rotation.
NFL
numberfire.com

Sterling Shepard (hamstring) sidelined at Giants practice Wednesday

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. Shepard exited early in Week 3 and it could keep him out for the Giants' upcoming game against the New Orleans Saints. Kadarius Toney could reportedly fill in for Shepard in the slot in Week 4. The Giants used Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Collin Johnson in three-wide sets last week with Shepard and Darius Slayton (hamstring) banged up.
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
709
Followers
4K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy