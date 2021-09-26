CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones Throws 3 INTs, Patriots’ Offense Struggles Mightily In Loss To Saints

By CBSBoston.com Staff
FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots entered Sunday looking to improve to 2-1 on the season. It didn’t go as planned.

In what was an offensive struggle for both sides, Mac Jones committed two costly turnovers that led directly to two Saints touchdowns, in what turned out to be a 28-13 victory for visiting New Orleans.

Mac Jones completed 30 of his 50 passes for 270 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. The first two were very costly, leading directly to two Saints’ touchdowns. The final pick came at the end of the game.

Jameis Winston completed 13 of his 21 passes for 128 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Alvin Kamara ran for 89 yards on 24 carries while also catching three passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.

James White suffered a hip injury in the first half and needed to be carted to the locker room.

After each team went three-and-out and exchanged punts to start the game, the Saints mounted a 69-yard scoring drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Winston to Alvin Kamara, who was uncovered in the middle of the New England defense.

The Patriots stopped Taysom Hill on a third-and-6 run late in the first quarter, and Saints kicker Aldrick Rosas missed a 52-yard field goal attempt to keep the score at 7-0.

The score stayed there until late in the second quarter when Jones threw a pass while getting hit, resulting in an interception that was returned 46 yards to the New England 9-yard line.

Winston completed a miraculous touchdown pass on third-and-goal, putting the Saints up by two touchdowns.

The Patriots then finally generated some offense, quickly driving to the Saints’ 22-yard line. But after lining up for the fourth-and-1 play, Hunter Henry jumped early, resulting in a false start penalty. The Patriots settled for the field goal to cut New Orleans’ lead to 14-3 before halftime.

After a halftime ceremony celebrating the retired Julian Edelman, the Patriots hoped to make it a one-score game on the opening possession of the third quarter. Instead, Jones’ pass to Jonnu Smith was slightly in front of the tight end, leading to a bobble and a pick-six for Malcolm Jenkins to make it 21-3 for New Orleans.

The Patriots managed to put together a methodical drive late in the third quarter, but it stalled out in the red zone. Consecutive handoffs to Brandon Bolden went for negative-1 yard, and Jones threw to Smith around the line of scrimmage on third-and-11, resulting in a four-yard gain and a field goal. Folk’s successful kick only cut the lead down to 21-6.

The Patriots showed some signs of life in the fourth quarter, driving 44 yards in a hurry, needing just three plays to find the end zone. After Nelson Agholor drew a pass interference penalty (on a play where he made the catch anyway), Jones scrambled up the middle for 12 yards. On the next play, he threw up a jump ball for Kendrick Bourne, who made the contested catch before shedding his defender and reaching the ball around the pylon for his first touchdown as a member of the Patriots.

Folk’s PAT cut the Saints’ lead to 21-13 with 9:22 left.

The stadium reached its loudest point on the ensuing Saints possession, when they faced a third-and-7 at their own 28-yard line. New Orleans called a timeout at the line to make sure it had the right play, and Winston faced no pressure before delivering a strike Deonte Harris for a gain of 12 yards and a fresh set of downs.

The Saints rode that conversion all the way up the field on a very long touchdown drive that took 6:45 off the clock and extended the lead to 28-13.

Jones threw his final interception in the final drive of the game, taking a shot near the end zone with just seconds left to play.

With three games now in the books, the Patriots now will prepare for their most-anticipated game of the season — and perhaps the most-anticipated regular-season game in NFL history — as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will visit New England next Sunday night.

Boston Herald

Guregian: The legend of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is growing

Round One of the Mac vs. Zach duel went to Mac Jones. The contrast between the two rookie quarterbacks was striking during the Patriots 25-6 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Jones was efficient, effective, mistake-free, taking what the defense gave him. Wilson, meanwhile, was a mess, constantly throwing...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Mac Jones, Patriots Cruise to Win vs. Jets as Zach Wilson Throws 4 INT

In the battle of the rookie quarterbacks, Mac Jones got the best of Zach Wilson. Well, more accurately, the New England Patriots defense did. The Pats (1-1) beat the New York Jets (0-2) 25-6 on Sunday afternoon, intercepting Wilson four times. Wilson's inability to protect the ball was the difference, as the Patriots turned those interceptions into 17 points.
NFL
Tom Brady
Mac Jones
MassLive.com

Mac Jones doesn’t feel Patriots offense has been too conservative in early going

As one would expect with a rookie — a successful one, anyway — the Patriots have brought Mac Jones along slowly in his first two NFL games. Jones has been efficient in completing 73.9% of his passes, but has yet to push the ball down the field with regularity. The Patriots put up 16 points in the opener and knocked off the Jets 25-6 Sunday afternoon. On WEEI’s Merloni & Fauria Show, Jones was asked whether he thinks the offense has been too conservative in the early going.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Wants This One Throw Back After Patriots’ Win Over Jets

Late in the first quarter of his second NFL start, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones received a throwback pass from running back James White and tossed a short throw to tight end Jonnu Smith. The trick play was a productive one, picking up 19 yards and moving the Patriots...
NFL
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Says Big Plays Will Come For Patriots Offense: ‘You Can’t Chase Plays That Aren’t There’

FOXBORO (CBS) — Mac Jones has just one touchdown pass in his first two NFL games, but he’s been incredibly solid for the New England Patriots. The rookie has completed 74 percent of his attempts, none of which have gone to the other team, and he’s taken advantage of whatever opposing defenses have given to him. The Patriots are 1-1 on the season, and are a fumble away from potentially being the only 2-0 team in the AFC East. “What If’s” don’t get you much in the NFL though, and there are a lot of folks clamoring for the Patriots to...
NFL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Mac Jones throws block on end around for Patriots first down

When the New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones 15th overall in April's draft, it was for the quarterback's ability as a passer. Jones showed in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Jets he's capable of far more than simply making correct reads in the pocket, however.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Mac Jones addresses Patriots’ lack of deep passes

With a rookie quarterback, it was no secret that the New England Patriots’ offense would take some time to get in rhythm. Through two weeks this season, Mac Jones and New England have revolved their offense around short passes instead of pushing the ball downfield. The Patriots currently rank 29th...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Mac Jones receives high praise from Saints head coach Sean Payton

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has impressed many over his opening two starts in the NFL, including New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. The Patriots and Saints are set to face off in what will be one of the headline games of Week 3. And in anticipation of this contest, Payton has been watching a fair share of film on the former Alabama Crimson Tide star.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Mac Jones throws for 270 yards and three interceptions in Week 3 defeat

Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones completed 30-of-51 passes for 270 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in the Patriots' loss to the Saints. He added six carries for a team-high 28 yards. Fantasy Impact:. Jones registered his worst performance as a pro this week, finishing with three picks and a...
NFL
Boston

Mac Jones ‘moving on’ from Saints loss right into Tom Brady and the Bucs

Jones took the brunt of the blame for the Patriots' offensive struggles against the Saints while acknowledging there will be "trial and error" early in the season. A day after Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was spotted hanging his head on the sidelines after his team lost to the New Orleans Saints, WEEI hosts Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria did a mini-wellness check on the rookie passer during their weekly Monday afternoon conversation.
NFL
MassLive.com

Patriots’ Josh McDaniels trusts Mac Jones to throw deep, be ‘aggressive when it’s time to be aggressive’

Two weeks into Mac Jones’ NFL career, the Patriots quarterback is near the bottom of the NFL in deep and intermediate pass attempts. New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spent most of his video conference with the media Tuesday going deep on deep balls. He said the Patriots aren’t limiting the playbook for Jones and that he trusts him to throw the ball deep. His message essentially was that it’s not that Jones can’t or won’t throw long, he just hasn’t yet.
NFL
FOX Sports

When will New England Patriots QB Mac Jones start throwing deep?

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is taking some heat after another conservative outing in Week 2 that has fans wondering: Why won't the rookie throw downfield?. In the Patriots' 25-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Jones' plays consisted mostly of screens and short passes, similar to his Week 1 showing against the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Mac Jones Continues to Lead Patriots by Example

With his first NFL game now under his belt, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has now turned his attention to the New York Jets. In fact, Jones was reportedly quick to move on to his next opponent; beginning to watch film on his week two opponent just moments after the conclusion of the Pats’ season-opener.
NFL
