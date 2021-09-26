CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fields day: Browns dominate Bears 26-6 behind 9 sacks, 418 yards of offense

 5 days ago

The Browns sacked Bears rookie QB Justin Fields 9 times and Kareem Hunt racked up 155 yards of total offense and a touchdown in a 26-6 victory.

