VCSO announces the death of a senior deputy
VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Sept. 24, Sheriff Justin Marr announced the death of Senior Deputy Phillip Barron. Sheriff Justin Marr released the following statement:. “It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart I share with you the news that our brother, Senior Deputy Phillip Barron has passed away. Please keep Phillip’s family and the VCSO family in your prayers during this very difficult time. We will pass along visitation and funeral arrangements as they become available.”www.crossroadstoday.com
Comments / 2