Doja Cat was called Amy Winehouse during her teens

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoja Cat was called Amy Winehouse during her high-school years. The 25-year-old rap star has revealed she was likened to the ‘Back to Black’ hitmaker – who died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011, aged 27 – during her teenage years because of her make-up style. She explained: “I used...

www.crossroadstoday.com

