If Reinstated, Seahawks Open to Reunion With Josh Gordon

When it comes to the possibility of bringing back Josh Gordon, the Seahawks continue to show signs of interest in re-signing the talented, yet troubled receiver.

Prior to kickoff in Minnesota on Sunday, general manager John Schneider joined Seattle's pre-game show on the team's radio network and was asked if the team would consider a reunion with the veteran wideout if he receives reinstatement from the NFL, which could happen as early as this upcoming week.

“Obviously, he’s somebody who’s great in Seattle,” Schneider told Jen Mueller of the Seahawks Radio Network.

Schneider was obviously referring Gordon's first stint with the Seahawks when the former Baylor star impressed coaches and teammates alike during six weeks with the organization after being claimed off waivers from the Patriots in November 2019. Working his way into the team's receiver rotation, he appeared in five games, catching seven passes for 139 yards and making multiple clutch third down grabs, earning the trust of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Off the field, coach Pete Carroll, Wilson, and then-offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer lauded Gordon for his work ethic and team-first mindset as he tried to jumpstart his career in the Pacific Northwest. Things seemed to be falling into place nicely for the former All-Pro.

Unfortunately, as has been the case for most of Gordon's career, he wasn't able to stay out of trouble in regards to the NFL's substance abuse policy. After a Week 15 win in Carolina in which he hauled in a 58-yard bomb from Wilson, he refused to speak with reporters in the locker room and it was evident something bad had happened. The next day, the league office dropped the hammer with another indefinite suspension and he didn't play for the remainder of the season.

Seattle re-signed Gordon shortly before the start of the 2020 campaign and last December, he received conditional reinstatement from commissioner Roger Goodell and began participating in team meetings. He was added to the active roster on December 21, only to be suspended again for violating terms of his reinstatement. The team waived him in January to allow him to play in the Fan Controlled Football league.

Based on what Carroll and Schneider have said over the past 48 hours, the Seahawks genuinely seem intrigued about bringing Gordon back into the mix. But as Schneider pointed out, he has yet to officially be reinstated, so discussions about him returning can't commence just yet.

Once that reinstatement bridge has been crossed - if it is crossed at all - Schneider told Mueller “we’d like to get rolling with him.”

There are several reasons why a reunion would make sense for both parties. The Seahawks currently have a need at receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett with Dee Eskridge still recovering from a concussion suffered in the season opener. For now, Freddie Swain and Penny Hart are the only other receivers on the roster. If in top shape, Gordon would immediately provide another big-bodied target with trustworthy hands for Wilson to throw to.

Of course, there's one big caveat with Gordon. For all of his physical talents, his worst attributes have long been availability and dependability, as he has been suspended eight times by the NFL for substance abuse-related violations and missed three full seasons in his career as a result. He's also now 30 years old and already looked to have lost a step athletically two years ago.

Nonetheless, Gordon is beloved in the locker room and the coaching staff as well as Wilson hold him in high regard. Available to sign for veteran minimum, he'd be a no-risk signing that still has the potential to pay off for Seattle or whoever signs him as long as he's kept on the right track.