The question was whether DeAndre Hopkins was going to play Sunday -- I mean, to an extent, because even after missing practice all week with a ribs injury, it felt like he was going to be out there -- but perhaps it should've been how much he was going to play. Because in the end, Hopkins ended up playing 61 out of a possible 67 snaps in the win over the Jaguars. He only had three catches for 21 yards, but he was targeted six times as Kyler Murray moved the targets quite a bit (A.J. Green also had six; Chase Edmonds and Christian Kirk had eight.)

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO