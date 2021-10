Yankees: 86-57 Blue Jays: 85-68 (1.0 GB) Athletics: 82-71 (4.0 GB) As you can see, these two combatants are at the top of the heap, but the margins are tight. That's especially the case in the race for the second and final wild card spot. The Yankees have the edge right now, but the Blue Jays are a mere one game off the pace. The Yanks, however, have the toughest remaining schedule, as they play nine games against the Red Sox, Rays, and Blue Jays. The Jays, meantime, get six against the Twins and Orioles, in addition to that series against New York. In that sense, there's more pressure on the Yankees in this series than there is on the Red Sox.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO