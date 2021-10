NASSUA COUNTY, Fl. — A Florida BLUE Alert has been issued out of Nassau County for Patrick McDowell today, last seen in the area of U.S.301 and Sandy Ford Road in Callahan. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a white undershirt, camouflage shorts and black shoes. McDowell has a tattoo on his left shoulder stating "Death Before Dishonor" and a tattoo on his right shoulder stating "EGA."