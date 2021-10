The two Oklahoma football wins this season have come by seven or fewer points, and the close call with Nebraska on Saturday cost them a spot in the Associated Press Top 25. The Sooners, who began the 2021 season ranked No. 2 in the AP poll, are down to No. 4 by the vote of the media representatives who participate in that poll, but remain in the No. 3 spot this week in the Coaches Poll.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO