With only a slim margin of error, Carissa Stratman knew she needed to powerfully attack on her final kill attempt Tuesday night. After the Bozeman outside hitter saw the ball fall to Gallatin High’s gymnasium floor for the winning point, she swung her fist and looked to her teammates. All of the Hawks, and their supporters in the stands behind them, were shouting in jubilation.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO