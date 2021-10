Bears head coach Matt Nagy vowed to find solutions to his ailing offense this week. So he went to his players first. Wednesday, Nagy referred to “amazing, healthy conversations between coaches and coaches, between coaches and players, players and players, players and coaches” and we know at least one big meeting involving the entire offense took place. In that meeting, the players were given a forum to address their frustrations and provide their own ideas to the coaching staff after the Bears managed just 47 yards last week against the Browns.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO