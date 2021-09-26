City of Scott to hold blood drive for Broussard firefighter

A blood drive will be held Monday in Scott for Broussard Firefighter Alex Bourque.

The drive will be held on Monday September 27 at Scott City hall on Lions Club Road. Times will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Alex Bourque, 25, was diagnosed with bone cancer.

blood drives have been held previously for Bourque. They have been helping offset the family's medical expenses.

