Notre Dame Jumps Back Into Top 10 Following Dismantling of Wisconsin
After three underwhelming performances to start the season and then three relatively underwhelming quarters of football on Saturday, Notre Dame’s fourth-quarter explosion against Wisconsin not only vaulted them to a blowout of the Badgers, it pushed them back into the AP Top 10. On Sunday morning, Notre Dame checked in at #9 in the new rankings after a rather chaotic weekend left sent other programs like Clemson tumbling.www.uhnd.com
Comments / 0