Notre Dame Jumps Back Into Top 10 Following Dismantling of Wisconsin

By Frank Vitovitch
uhnd.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three underwhelming performances to start the season and then three relatively underwhelming quarters of football on Saturday, Notre Dame’s fourth-quarter explosion against Wisconsin not only vaulted them to a blowout of the Badgers, it pushed them back into the AP Top 10. On Sunday morning, Notre Dame checked in at #9 in the new rankings after a rather chaotic weekend left sent other programs like Clemson tumbling.

