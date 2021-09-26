Notre Dame Jumps Back Into Top 10 Following Dismantling of Wisconsin

If you want to know why Notre Dame wins games now that they used to lose, look no further than the latest ICON If you want to know why Notre Dame wins games now that they used to lose, look no further than the latest ICON video from Notre Dame. On top of amazing looks at all of the sideline celebrations throughout the game, the part that stands out the most is backup quarterback Drew Pyne imploring his teammates to go out and get a score for starter Jack Coan after he was knocked out of the game against his former school. The best part of it all might have been Coan shaking his head no at first and appearing to say it’s not about him. Well, sorry to Jack Coan, but the Irish offense went out and got the score for him anyway.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO