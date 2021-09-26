CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

COLUMN SIX | Single sock dating site

By Jane Bedard
thevoiceofpelham.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Stan saw Louise, they were being tossed around in the dryer. They usually enjoyed the experience, flipping about in the warm air, laughing and dizzy. On this last occasion, Louise became separated from Stan and did not reappear into the laundry basket at the end of the cycle. Stan watched the clothes being sorted and folded, then screamed as he was carelessly dropped into The Drawer, which closed from above as darkness pushed up against him.

