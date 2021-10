Let’s face it, there is nothing more boring or tedious than reviewing health insurance policies. October 15th through December 7th is not only a great time of year in Colorado, but it also happens to be Medicare “open enrollment season.” Like it or not, this is the time to review your Medicare health insurance policy and to make sure your coverage meets your needs. The time you spend on reviewing your plan can be of great benefit to you.

