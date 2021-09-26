CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots-Saints overreactions: O-line, dumb mistakes doom Pats

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots suffered another frustrating loss Sunday in their Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium. The Saints used an effective run game, a good pass rush and turnover-free football to earn a 28-13 win. It's the Saints' first victory in New England since 1995.

