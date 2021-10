Drew Brees certainly has a great deal of credibility when it comes to playing the quarterback position in the NFL. He’s one of the best to ever do it, after all. The New Orleans Saints great was keeping a close eye on his former team as they took on the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday during Week 3 action in the NFL. But he was also keeping tabs on rookie quarterback Mac Jones as the former Alabama star is still gaining his bearings at the professional level. Jones finished 30-of-51 for 270 yards while throwing a touchdown, but also tossed 3 interceptions in a 28-13 loss.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO