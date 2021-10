All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Jets +55000 | Broncos +4100. There was some optimism that the Jets would be better this season, but it’s been the same old Jets so far. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has struggled through his first two starts, tossing five interceptions while averaging just 4.0 yards per attempt. His offensive line hasn’t done him any favors – he’s been pressured on 50% of his dropbacks – but Wilson hasn’t been effective even when given a clean pocket.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO