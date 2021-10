Tennessee is up 28-0 on Tennessee Tech at halftime, but it has not all been pretty for the Volunteers so far. Here are some key observations from the first half of play. This unit has used a couple of different combinations today, but they have not been as dominant as you would expect against Tennessee Tech. The unit has missed blocking assignments and allowed Hendon Hooker to be hit on more than one occasion. The Vols rushing attack has not tried to do anything flashy, but outside of some Hendon Hooker scrambles, they have not been able to create but a handful of explosive plays. This unit needs Cooper Mays back in a bad way as they continue to try and mesh together. Hendon Hooker still made plays against an inferior team despite the struggles from this group.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO