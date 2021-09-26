CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Two SF Giants rookies making compelling case to be on postseason roster

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Giants begin to think about what their playoff roster will look like, it's increasingly easy to envision a pair of rookies enjoying a strong September eventually pitching important innings for the club in October. Right-handers Camilo Doval, 24, and Kervin Castro, 22, are building strong cases to be included on the Giants' postseason roster as both pitchers are proving that the intensity and pressure that comes with pitching in a playoff race isn't too much to handle.

www.giants365.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#Rookies#Race
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs face impossible task in evaluating David Ross as manager

Holding a big league managerial gig is quite the accomplishment. After all, just 30 such roles exist throughout Major League Baseball. But the position also comes with plenty of uncertainty and the potential to become a scapegoat – something Chicago Cubs fans have seen many times over in the past.
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez laughs at Joe West strike call

Joe West has been a major league umpire for so long that he was literally a part of the umpiring crew during the first Naked Gun movie. This likely explains his umpiring skills as he is frequently considered to be on par with Frank Dreben behind the plate. On Sunday, one of his strike calls were enough to make Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez literally laugh and shake his head in amazement.
MLB
yanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
MLB
giants365.com

SF Giants jumbotron divorcee says he’s ‘most eligible bachelor’

A man whose pal celebrated his divorce with a jumbotron message at a San Francisco Giants game has dubbed himself "the most eligible bachelor in McCovey Cove now. It's only a matter of time until I'm running the bases again," Max Blue quipped to SFGate Friday. Blue and his friend, Ryan Faraola, who paid for the message, were both shocked when it went viral last week.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
giants365.com

SF Giants bring long reliever back to roster, swap lefty in for righty in bullpen

A Giants team that used seven pitchers in a 9-6 loss to the Padres on Wednesday added a reinforcement to the bullpen ahead of Thursday's series finale. Left-hander Sammy Long is back with the big league club after being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to take the place of righty Jay Jackson, who threw two scoreless innings on Wednesday before being optioned postgame.
MLB
chatsports.com

The Braves' Adam Duvall was called out on a home run after umpire's weird blunder

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall has quietly been having one of the best offensive seasons in baseball. He leads the National League with 109 RBI. He’s second with 37 home runs. And he’s one of the main reasons that the Braves have been able to stay in first place despite a season-ending injury to Ronald Acuña Jr.
MLB
FanSided

SF Giants: Does Thairo Estrada have a role in 2022?

Despite being optioned to Triple-A on Friday, Thairo Estrada has made a nice impression in his first season with the SF Giants. The right-handed hitter has likely played himself into a larger role with the club beyond 2021. SF Giants: Does Thairo Estrada have a role in 2022?. His emergence...
MLB
FanSided

Podcast: SF Giants drop pair against Padres, gear up for Atlanta

Sound the Foghorn is FanSided’s flagship SF Giants podcast hosted by Around the Foghorn co-site expert Marc Delucchi. A new episode typically is released every week, often featuring a guest who offers their own insights on happenings around MLB and the Giants. During particularly eventful weeks, Marc will release a second episode to discuss the latest happenings in San Francisco’s neck of the woods.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy