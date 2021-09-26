Two SF Giants rookies making compelling case to be on postseason roster
As the Giants begin to think about what their playoff roster will look like, it's increasingly easy to envision a pair of rookies enjoying a strong September eventually pitching important innings for the club in October. Right-handers Camilo Doval, 24, and Kervin Castro, 22, are building strong cases to be included on the Giants' postseason roster as both pitchers are proving that the intensity and pressure that comes with pitching in a playoff race isn't too much to handle.www.giants365.com
