Giants, on a roll, aim to sweep Rockies with NL West title in sight

Brandon Belt hit a pair of home runs as the San Francisco Giants won for the fourth time in the past five games by beating the Colorado Rockies 7-2 in Denver on Saturday night. The Giants came into the night one home run away from tying the franchise record of 235 in a single season, set in 2001. With the Dodgers losing in Arizona, the Giants' lead on Los Angeles in the race for the NL West title is back to two games. San Francisco (101-54) has seven games remaining and it goes for the series sweep against the Rockies (71-83) on Sunday.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO