MLB

Giants, on a roll, aim to sweep Rockies with NL West title in sight

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Giants expanded their lead in the National League West standings Saturday night with a win over the Colorado Rockies in Denver. Sunday, the Giants go for the series sweep at Coors Field while also attempting to continue to hold off the Los Angeles Dodgers for first-place in thedivision. San Francisco (101-54) enters Sunday with a two-game lead atop the NL West with seven games remaining.

