CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers Focused On Winning, Not Scoreboard Watching

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClayton Kershaw didn't retire any of the five leadoff hitters faced and he pitched just 4.1 innings of the Los Angeles Dodgers' disappointing loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Not long after their game went final at Chase Field, the San Francisco Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies to open a two-game lead in the National League West standings. L.A. and San Francisco both have seven games remaining on their schedule.

www.giants365.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
dailydodgers.com

Clayton Kershaw Believes Dodgers Will Benefit From NL West Race

Both teams have already clinched a postseason berth, but the winner of the division will get a huge advantage in avoiding the win-or-go-home NL Wild Card Game while also likely solidifying home-field advantage throughout October. Clayton Kershaw believes the Dodgers essentially being in playoff mode a week early can help them in more ways than one, regardless of which team wins the division, via SportsNet LA: "I think it's great.
MLB
CBS San Francisco

Giants-Dodgers Playoff Frenzy Driving Ticket Prices Skyward

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The growing frenzy over the first playoff showdown in more than 100 years between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers sent ticket prices soaring among resellers on Thursday. The chant of “Beat LA” will be echoing through San Francisco’s neighborhoods starting Friday night, but it won’t nearly as loud as inside Oracle Park. It’s not only been one of the best rivalries in all sports, but the competition between the two cities is woven into every facet of life. Who has the best restaurants? The historic roots of rock music — San Francisco’s Haight Ashbury...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Chase Field#National League West
dailydodgers.com

Clayton Kershaw injury: Dodgers star leaves start vs Brewers early

It is widely known that Friday's game against the Brewers could have been Clayton Kershaw's last home game at Dodger Stadium. But the start went far from expected with the three-time Cy Young Award winner leaving the 8-6 win in the second inning due to forearm and elbow discomfort. Kershaw was making his fourth start since returning from a nearly three-month layoff due to the forearm injury.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: LA Insider Thinks Clayton Kershaw Should Start a Possible Game 163

Although it seems unlikely, there’s still a small chance the Dodgers can force a Game 163 versus the San Francisco Giants. As of Thursday, it appears Walker Buehler could be slated for the potential Monday tie-breaker game. He’s technically scheduled for Sunday’s season finale but Dave Roberts has backed down on that possibility in recent days. Still, former Dodgers GM Ned Colletti and AM 570’s David Vassegh both agreed that Clayton Kershaw should start a potential Game 163 either way.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Full predictions for 2021 MLB Playoffs

We made it, everyone: the 2021 MLB Playoffs are finally here. Everywhere you look, there are great storylines waiting to unfold, and when it comes to predicting a World Series champion, the field feels as open as ever. But that doesn’t mean we’re not going to make some rock-solid predictions...
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw exits game in second inning with left forearm discomfort

Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw allowed three runs on five hits in just 1 2/3 innings Friday night before meeting with Dodgers staff -- including athletic trainers -- and leaving the game with an injury. A few innings later, the Dodgers announced he departed because of "left forearm discomfort." Kershaw threw...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers Roster: Clayton Kershaw Placed On Injured List, Mitch White Recalled

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day injured list and recalled Mitch White from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. It marks a second IL stint this season for Kershaw, as he previously missed two months while recovering from a similar injury. That recovery process included a setback and Kershaw later admitted to trying to rush his return.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy