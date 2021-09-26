CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Mount Vernon firefighter’s wooden crosses honor 13 fallen US service members

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A Mount Vernon firefighter is honoring fallen U.S. service members by creating American flags out of wood for their families.

Frank Fata tells News 12 that he regularly completes his woodworking projects in the garage of his West Harrison home with his business, Rustic Woods.

Most recently, Fata said he has been creating hand-crafted flags in memory of the 13 service members killed in the suicide bombing last month in Afghanistan.

The flags are glued together piece by piece, sanded and then painted.

These flags were donated to the family members of the fallen 13 service members.

