Premier League

Twitter reacts to Arsenal’s massive win over Tottenham Hotspurs in the North London Derby

By Waseem Shaikh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal trashed arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium with a massive 3-1 win on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s men just seemed to be a level above their London neighbours Tottenham and took the game by storm from the very first whistle. Young guns Emile...

Related
SB Nation

Arsenal 3 - Tottenham 1: NORTH LONDON IS RED

That was awesome. Arsenal smashing Spurs 3-0 in the first half then more or less cruising to a 3-1 win is the stuff that makes watching football and supporting a club worth it. Like the Arsenal players and Mikel Arteta who were smiling ear-to-ear postmatch, celebrating the win with the tremendous home support, I’m on cloud 9. Ain’t nothing gonna get me down today.
North London derby hero Bukayo Saka believes Arsenal CAN win trophies this season... but only if they replicate Sunday's stunning display against Tottenham

Bukayo Saka has claimed that Arsenal have a chance of winning trophies this season if they keep replicating Sunday's impressive performance in the north London derby. Goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Saka blew Tottenham away in the opening 34 minutes, with Son Heung-min's 79th-minute strike proving to be a consolation for Nuno Espirito Santo's men.
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is mobbed by thrilled Arsenal fans while trying to leave the Emirates in his £240,000 monochrome-wrapped Lamborghini... after scoring in brilliant North London derby win over Spurs

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's car was mobbed by a large group of delighted Arsenal fans after the Gunners captain fired his side to a 3-1 derby day victory over Tottenham. The 32-year-old scored the second of a three-goal first-half blitz from Mikel Arteta's men which blew away their fiercest rivals to continue the club's rise up the Premier League table.
Europa League scores: Live updates with West Ham, Celtic and Lazio in action; Leicester, Napoli lose

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage games is underway Thursday, with no shortage prestigious teams involved. Olympique de Marseille, Celtic and West Ham United are all currently in action for the day's late slate of games, all of which are streaming on Paramount+. There were a few surprises the earlier fixtures, with both Napoli of Serie A and Leicester City of the Premier League suffering defeats.
Arsenal's Mana Iwabuchi Pulls Off 'Slide-Tackle Nutmeg' In North London Derby, It's Poetry In Motion

Arsenal forward Mana Iwabuchi might have dropped the best nutmeg of the season during this week's FA Cup quarter-final clash against Spurs. The 28-year-old Japanese international, who joined Arsenal in the summer following her departure from Aston Villa, has been dubbed 'the female Maradona' throughout her established career. Often producing...
Harry Kane revels in bonus Tottenham hat-trick against NS Mura

Harry Kane said his hat-trick from the bench in Tottenham’s 5-1 Europa Conference League win over NS Mura came as a bonus.The England captain struck the 13th treble of his Spurs career after coming on just before the hour-mark against the Slovenian outfit.The hosts were winning 2-1 at the time after goals inside the first eight minutes from Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso and Kane’s cameo settled matters.Having failed to find the back of the net so far in five Premier League outings and looking well below his best, his quickfire treble could prove a timely boost.“Every striker wants...
Leicester City vs. Napoli: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Europa League in English and Spanish

It’s Leicester City vs. Napoli Thursday afternoon as Europa League 2021 play opens up. Thursday’s match features a Leicester City team that’s been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League in recent years. Jamie Vardy continues to lead the scoring while Youri Tielemansa remains a big factor -- and the target of transfer rumors. On the other side is Napoli out of Serie A. The Italian League club has been in Champions League contention in recent years and currently finds itself a step down in Europ a League play. Napoli has started strong this season, going a perfect 3-0, including a win against Juventus last time out. Fans looking to track down the match in the U.S. will have to look in different places for the English and Spanish broadcast. The match will be broadcast on TV via TUDN and UniMás in Spanish. However, the English broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+ streaming.
Tottenham forward Lucas Moura back in contention for north London derby against Arsenal after rejoining training in timely boost for Nuno Espirito Santo

Tottenham have Lucas Moura back for Sunday's north London derby, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo challenging his players to embrace the occasion. Moura has returned to full training and is a contender to start against Arsenal alongside Son Heung-min and Harry Kane in attack. Tottenham will be missing Steven Bergwijn,...
Will Arsenal’s African contingent flourish against Tottenham Hotspur?

Mikel Arteta will lean on the continent’s stars in Sunday’s North London derby as the Gunners look to catch Spurs. Five games into a new season is never a wise time to draw definitive conclusions, as the results of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur clearly demonstrate. Mikel Arteta’s men were playing...
'The performance was not good. The game plan was not good. The decisions were not good.': Nuno Espirito Santo accepts blame for Tottenham capitulation in north London derby defeat by Arsenal

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo conceded the game plan and team selection were wrong after seeing his side humbled by Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday afternoon. First half goals from Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka put Arsenal 3-0 ahead, before Heung-Min Son pulled one back...
