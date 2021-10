In the New York Jets’ third game of the 2021 season, on a hot, bright and sunny day in Denver, Colorado, the Jets lost to the Denver Broncos, 26 - 0. In the first half the Jets were thoroughly dominated. The Broncos put up more than 200 yards of offense and scored 17 points in a very efficient display of football. For the third straight week the Jets were completely inept in the first half on offense. The Jets gained just 84 first half yards and scored zero points. That brings the Jets first half output to three points on the season, and the Jets have been outscored 46 - 3 in the first half this year. The game was all but over at halftime.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO