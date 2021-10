A home in Massachusetts seriously damaged by fire has been listed on the market with an asking price of $399,000. The listing for the home in Melrose, a suburb of Boston, is evidence that the sizzling housing market of the last 12 months, while showing signs of cooling, remains hot. Despite an easing of buyer demand and slight increase in inventory in the months of August and September, baseline selling prices are still high, according to the Greater Boston Association of Realtors.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO