Rabbi Harold Kushner once wrote, “I think of life as a good book. The further you get into it, the more it begins to make sense.” Our community has the opportunity to get into a good book that will help us make sense of our country’s racist origins. The Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition is again hosting an all-community book read through the month of October. The coalition has selected as this year’s read "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," by Pulitzer-Prize winning author Isabel Wilkerson.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO