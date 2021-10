A man on board a JetBlue flight from Boston to San Juan on Wednesday allegedly assaulted crew members and tried to storm the cockpit, according to an FBI affidavit.The passenger, identified as Khalil El Dahr, had to be restrained to a chair with several seatbelt extenders for the rest of the flight. According to the affidavit, Mr Dahr had reportedly attempted to make a phone call mid-air but was livid after he was unsuccessful. Less than 30 minutes in the air, he reportedly got out of his seat and rushed towards the cockpit screaming in Spanish and Arabic, asking to...

